With 532 new virus cases, Israel reports highest daily tally in months

The Health Ministry overnight Thursday reported 532 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest number of daily virus diagnoses since April 9.
There are currently 5,796 Israelis battling the deadly pathogen - 46 people were in serious condition, among them 28 patients were on ventilators, an increase of one since Tuesday night. Another 41 Israelis were in moderate condition and the rest displayed only mild or no symptoms at all.
However, the number of hospitalizations continued its downward trend of recent days and stood at 189 patients and 15,940 Israelis have made a full recovery.