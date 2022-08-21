In first for Israeli PM, Lapid to attend Pride event

Prime Minister Yair Lapid confirmed on Sunday he will take part in an event to mark the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the LGBTQIA2S+ youth movement IGY, becoming the first Israeli premier to participate in a public Pride event while in office.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid confirmed on Sunday he will take part in an event to mark the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the LGBTQIA2S+ youth movement IGY, becoming the first Israeli premier to participate in a public Pride event while in office.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid confirmed on Sunday he will take part in an event to mark the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the LGBTQIA2S+ youth movement IGY, becoming the first Israeli premier to participate in a public Pride event while in office.

At the event, which will be held in Tel Aviv Saturday evening, the Jerusalem Orchestra East & West will perform new renditions of songs by transgender singer Dana International, best known for representing Israel in the 1998 Eurovision Song Contest and winning with the song Diva, alongside a star-studded roster of artists.

At the event, which will be held in Tel Aviv Saturday evening, the Jerusalem Orchestra East & West will perform new renditions of songs by transgender singer Dana International, best known for representing Israel in the 1998 Eurovision Song Contest and winning with the song Diva, alongside a star-studded roster of artists.

At the event, which will be held in Tel Aviv Saturday evening, the Jerusalem Orchestra East & West will perform new renditions of songs by transgender singer Dana International, best known for representing Israel in the 1998 Eurovision Song Contest and winning with the song Diva, alongside a star-studded roster of artists.