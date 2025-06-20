Iran rejects US talks as long as Israeli attacks continues

"There is no room for negotiation with us until the Israeli aggression stops," Araghchi declared in an interview on Iranian state television Friday. "The United States requested negotiations through mediators and we refused."

Israeli airstrikes in Iran ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The diplomats said the discussions briefly addressed a late May U.S. proposal to Tehran for establishing a regional consortium to enrich uranium outside Iran. Tehran has previously rejected this proposal, insisting it would only agree to such a consortium if enrichment occurred inside Iranian territory.

"We told Washington that negotiation is impossible as long as aggression continues and we are engaged in legitimate self-defense," Araghchi reiterated Friday morning. "Defending our country from aggression will not stop and there will be no dialogue with Washington because it is complicit in crimes. We have had no contact with Washington and we will not contact them under the current circumstances."

Araghchi added: "Washington asked us to negotiate and we refused but we have no problem with dialogue with other countries. Our negotiations with European countries in Geneva are limited to the nuclear issue and regional matters. We will not negotiate with any party regarding our missile capabilities and everyone knows they are for the defense of our territory."

2 View gallery U.S. Mideast Envoy Steve Witkoff, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi ( Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool, Amer HILABI AFP, CameraObscura82 shutterstock, Smolkov Vladislav shutterstock )

Ahead of his meeting with Araghchi in Geneva, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said: "My colleagues in the UK, France and the European Union are always open to discussions with Iran. This requires Iran's serious willingness to abandon all nuclear enrichment that could lead to nuclear armament."

Araghchi confirmed the talks with Europeans would focus solely on the nuclear issue and regional topics, asserting: "The ballistic missile program is not negotiable." European officials are reportedly preparing a "comprehensive negotiation proposal" for Iran.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

French President Emmanuel Macron called Friday for an end to attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in the Israel-Iran war, urging Tehran to demonstrate willingness to return to nuclear negotiations. "For several days, France has had a clear and simple voice: There is no justification for attacks against infrastructure and civilian populations," Macron said.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned German Chancellor Friedrich Merz that Israeli strikes on Iran could trigger a wave of migration to Europe. Erdogan also cautioned about the potential for nuclear leaks.

2 View gallery U.S. President Donald Trump ( Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP )

Araghchi 's statements came a day after White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt confirmed U.S. contacts with the Tehran regime and released a statement from Trump regarding a potential decision timeline on joining strikes against Iran.

"I have a message directly from the president, and I quote: ‘Based on the fact that there’s a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks.,’” she said.

In Tehran, Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Committee, warned the U.S.: "If Washington enters the battlefield, the result will be a strategic surprise. It will accelerate their military and security expulsion from the region. Washington must know its interests in the region will not be secure.”