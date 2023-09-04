Papua New Guinea PM arrives in Israel ahead of embassy opening

The Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape, arrived in Israel on Monday for an official visit during which he will participate in the opening of his country's embassy in Jerusalem.

This marks the fifth embassy to open in Jerusalem, after the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, and Kosovo. Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel welcomed him and expressed her appreciation for his country's consistent support for Israel in the United Nations, as well as his decision to open Papua New Guinea's embassy in Jerusalem's technology park.

In the future, the new Papua New Guinea, an island nation in the Pacific Ocean with a population of around ten million, might face pressures from Muslim-majority countries, particularly its close neighbor, Indonesia, following its decision. During his visit, Prime Minister James Marape will also meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

