Papua New Guinea PM arrives in Israel ahead of embassy opening

The Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape, arrived in Israel on Monday for an official visit during which he will participate in the opening of his country's embassy in Jerusalem.
This marks the fifth embassy to open in Jerusalem, after the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, and Kosovo. Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel welcomed him and expressed her appreciation for his country's consistent support for Israel in the United Nations, as well as his decision to open Papua New Guinea's embassy in Jerusalem's technology park.
James Marape and Gila Gamliel
(Photo: Jorge Novominsky)
In the future, the new Papua New Guinea, an island nation in the Pacific Ocean with a population of around ten million, might face pressures from Muslim-majority countries, particularly its close neighbor, Indonesia, following its decision. During his visit, Prime Minister James Marape will also meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
James Marape and Gila Gamliel
(Photo: Jorge Novominsky)
Marape has spoken extensively about how, from his perspective, opening the embassy in Jerusalem is a natural and meaningful step. He said he has a deep connection to the "Holy Land," and he and his wife observe the Sabbath. They are considered staunch supporters of Israel, and for them, having their country represented in Jerusalem is a mission and an honor, he said. During his meeting with Gamliel, they discussed the first-ever visit of an Israeli official to the new Papua New Guinea.
