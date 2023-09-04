Barcelona reinstates Twin City agreement with Tel Aviv

Barcelona announced on Monday, that it was renewing its Twin Town agreement after it was severed last February over "crimes perpetrated by Israel against Palestinians." Mayor Jaume Collboni reversed the decision of his predecessor two months after stepping into Barcelona city hall.
Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai praised the announcement. "I am happy that the elected mayor of Barcelona, reinstated our Twin City agreement and that he recognizes our joint democratic values," Huldai said.
"Barcelona and Tel Aviv are leading cities and hubs of technology and innovation. They attract tourists who enjoy their wonderful beaches, as well as investments in start-ups. They also lead in art and culture, protect the rights of LGBTQ and aspire for equality and diversity," he said adding he hoped to host Collboni in Tel Aviv, soon.
Tel Aviv and Barcelona have two historic agreements. The first was signed in 1998 together with Gaza City and the second, including only Barcelona and Tel Aviv, was signed in 2013. The agreement includes cooperation in tourism and the economy.