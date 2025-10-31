Freed hostage Maxim Herkin says Hamas tortured him as message to Ben-Gvir

Freed hostage Maxim Herkin said Thursday that Hamas terrorists beat him and etched the words “eye for an eye, tooth for a tooth” onto his back during his captivity in Gaza, sending footage of the abuse to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir .

“They filmed me as a greeting to someone specific — and that person received it,” Herkin said in an interview on Channel 12’s Uvda program. “They made it clear it was sent to Ben-Gvir.”

2 View gallery Freed hostage Maxim Herkin ( Photo: Sharon Tzur )

Herkin’s account echoed those of other released hostages, who also claimed they were abused in retaliation for Israeli prison conditions imposed on Palestinian inmates under Ben-Gvir’s policies.

Segev Kalfon told ynet and Yedioth Ahronoth that, “Every time the terrorists saw Ben-Gvir on the news or heard about something related to Palestinian prisoners, they would beat us savagely.” Another former hostage, Bar Kuperstein , said the terrorists told him, “We’ll do to you what Ben-Gvir does to our prisoners.”

Herkin recalled one specific incident where he was lined up against a wall with fellow captives. “I was pressed against the concrete, covering my head, just praying,” he said. “It was the first time they put me against a wall. My first thought was: they’re going to shoot us. And what did they say? ‘Because of Ben-Gvir.’ That’s what he does, so we’re doing the same. They wanted payback.”

When asked how many times he was beaten because of Ben-Gvir, Herkin replied: “Four or five times, at least.”

“I’m not a political person,” he added. “But from what I understand — if you're a minister, a government representative — you need to be careful with your words. It's important to learn from this, and in the future, to elect people who are for the people, not against them.”

Herkin also said the videos in which he appeared were staged. “The blood? It was tomato paste. And when you're starving, all you can think is: why are you wasting that on me?” he joked.

2 View gallery National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

Ben-Gvir dismissed the claims, saying: “The idea that if we just don’t provoke Hamas, everything will be fine is what led to October 7. The 1,200 people who were murdered, raped, burned and kidnapped — that happened before the prison reforms. Hostages were beaten when the Air Force eliminated terrorists. They were tortured when the Air Force bombed terrorist homes.”

He called the latest reports “a campaign serving Hamas” and said he remains determined to advance legislation introducing the death penalty for terrorists. “Those who murder Jews should face the gallows.”

In July of last year, the Telegraph in the UK reported that Hamas had recorded videos of hostages being tortured , aimed at pressuring Israel to ease prison conditions for Palestinian inmates. The report, citing two Israeli sources, said at least one video included a direct message to Ben-Gvir demanding improved treatment for prisoners.

According to the Telegraph, when Ben-Gvir was shown the footage, he allegedly said the abuse “only gives Israel more legitimacy to crack down” on prisoners. A senior Israeli official told the paper that even after being warned that his public behavior could be putting hostages at risk, “he smiled and said he would continue.”

At the time, both the Israel Defense Forces and the Shin Bet denied that such videos were presented to the minister.

Ben-Gvir rejected the Telegraph report outright: “Hamas never sent me any video. I refuse to participate in Hamas propaganda. The only way to talk to Hamas is through a rifle scope,” he said.