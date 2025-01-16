Explosion at IDF training base injures 10 soldiers

The IDF reported on Wednesday that three soldiers were moderately wounded and seven others suffered light injuries due to an explosion caused by military equipment at a training base in southern Israel.
The injured soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, the military said, and the incident is under investigation.
The explosion took place around 9:00 p.m. in a classroom at the Combat Engineering Corps' training base. Earlier in the day, classes were held in the room displaying enemy weaponry including explosives, as part of a workshop on explosive threats provided to all soldiers at the training base.
During a lesson for one of the advanced training classes, a rocket from the display exploded near the room's door, injuring the soldiers. The base commander and other officers immediately began evacuating the injured and conducting an initial probe into the incident.