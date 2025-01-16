Explosion at IDF training base injures 10 soldiers

Combat Engineering Corps trainees studying enemy weapons suffer light to moderate wounds after rocket detonates in classroom; military probing accident

Elisha Ben Kimon|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Injured Soldiers
IDF
Training accident
IDF soldiers
The IDF reported on Wednesday that three soldiers were moderately wounded and seven others suffered light injuries due to an explosion caused by military equipment at a training base in southern Israel.
The injured soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, the military said, and the incident is under investigation.
2 View gallery
תיעוד: אימונים של צה"ל להעלאת המוכנות בגבול הצפוני תיעוד: אימונים של צה"ל להעלאת המוכנות בגבול הצפוני
IDF forces in training drill
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
The explosion took place around 9:00 p.m. in a classroom at the Combat Engineering Corps' training base. Earlier in the day, classes were held in the room displaying enemy weaponry including explosives, as part of a workshop on explosive threats provided to all soldiers at the training base.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
2 View gallery
תרגילי הגברת מוכנות כוחות צה"ל בגבול הצפוןתרגילי הגברת מוכנות כוחות צה"ל בגבול הצפון
IDF forces in training drill
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
During a lesson for one of the advanced training classes, a rocket from the display exploded near the room's door, injuring the soldiers. The base commander and other officers immediately began evacuating the injured and conducting an initial probe into the incident.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""