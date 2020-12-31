Israel, U.S. vote against UN budget for 2021

Israel and the United States voted against the UN budget for 2021, during the convening of the General Assembly of the World Organization.
Every year the UN budget passes by consensus, but this time the two countries voted against it, among other things, due to the UN's intention to budget an event to mark the 20th anniversary of the Durban Review Conference - an anti-racism conference that Israel claims has been used by anti-Israel organizations to attack Israel.
"We all know that such funds will not be used to support human rights, but to spread anti-Semitism and hatred towards Israel," said Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan.