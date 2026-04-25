Trump policy flags anti-Israel activism in green card reviews, report says

The Trump administration has instructed U.S. immigration officers to consider applicants’ political views when deciding whether to approve green cards, including some criticism of Israel, pro-Palestinian campus activism and acts such as desecrating the American flag, according to internal Department of Homeland Security training materials reviewed by The New York Times.

The documents, which the Times said had not been previously reported, show how the administration is implementing a directive from last August to screen green card applicants for “anti-American” and “antisemitic” views. The materials were distributed last month to officers at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the DHS agency that handles applications for permanent residency and other legal status.

1 View gallery Pro-Palestinian demonstration in New York City ( Photo: Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images / AFP )

According to the report, the guidance tells officers to treat a history of promoting or supporting anti-American views, antisemitic ideologies or terrorist groups as “overwhelmingly negative” factors in green card reviews. Examples cited in the materials reportedly include social media posts criticizing Israel, including one showing the Israeli flag crossed out, as well as posts replacing Israel on a map with “Palestine.”

The report said officers were instructed to pay particular attention to applicants involved in campus activity after Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel. Cases involving possible anti-American or antisemitic conduct must be elevated to managers and the agency’s legal office for review, the documents said.

Administration officials defended the policy as a national security measure. USCIS Director Joseph Edlow told Congress in February that there is “no room in America” for foreign nationals who support anti-American ideologies or terrorist organizations, while a USCIS spokesman said people who “hate America” should not expect to live there.

Critics said the policy risks punishing protected political speech and blurring the line between antisemitism and opposition to Israeli government policy. Former Biden administration officials quoted by the Times said immigration screening has traditionally focused on statements tied to violence or national security concerns, not broad political expression.

The move comes as the Trump administration has expanded ideological vetting across immigration policy, including revoking visas of some pro-Palestinian student activists and proposing social media reviews for tourists seeking entry to the United States. The Times also reported that green card approvals have fallen by more than half in recent months, based on agency data.