Biden's inauguration rehearsal evacuated after fire in homeless camp

Participants in a rehearsal for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration were evacuated from the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Monday on orders of security officials after a fire in a homeless encampment, officials said.

Those who had gathered for a walk-through, including a military band, were directed to head indoors and moved in the direction of a secure location inside the Capitol complex.

