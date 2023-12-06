IDF announces names of 2 more fallen soldiers; Air Force attacks about 250 targets in Gaza over last day





The Israel Defense Forces early Wednesday morning announce the names of two more soldiers who have been killed during the Swords of Iron war in Gaza. Maj. Gen.(res.) Yehonatan Malka, 23, from Beersheba, a soldier in the 7th Armored Brigade’s 82nd Battalion, fell in battle in the Gaza Strip. Lt. Col. (res.) Yochai Gur Hershberg, 52, from Havat Philip, commander of the unit to locate missing persons in the 98th Division, was killed in a military car accident in southern Israel. The announcement brings to 14 the number of soldiers killed since the renewal of the ground operation in Gaza and comes a day after seven solders were killed during fighting in the Gaza Strip.

Over the last day, the Israeli Air Force struck approximately 250 terror targets in the Gaza Strip, according to the IDF spokesman. IDF troops are continuing to locate weapons, underground tunnel shafts, explosives and additional military infrastructure.

IDF ground troops directed an IDF fighter jet to strike two rocket launchers from which terrorists fired a barrage of rockets toward central Israel on Tuesday, causing damage in Tel Aviv. In addition, the troops directed an IAF aircraft to strike in the area of Deir al-Balah. During these strikes, terrorists from the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations were eliminated, and a number of terrorist infrastructure were destroyed.

Moreover, IDF troops struck an armed terrorist cell operating adjacent to a school in the northern Gaza Strip. Following this, the troops struck an additional underground shaft located in the area of the school. In an additional school in the northern Gaza Strip, weapons and ammunition were located.

Overnight, the US House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a resolution stating that anti-Zionism is antisemitism. Some 311 congressmen voted in favor of the resolution and 14 were opposed - with more than half of the members of the Democratic Party voting "present" on the Republican initiative. They claimed that comparing criticism of the State of Israel with hatred of the Jewish people "goes too far."

After the Lebanese army announced Tuesday that one soldier was killed and three were wounded by an Israeli attack in the border area, the IDF spokesman said overnight that military regretted the incident, and stated that the Lebanese army forces were not the target of the attack.

"The IDF fighters acted yesterday to neutralize a real threat detected from Lebanese territory. The threat was detected from a launch and observation complex of the Hezbollah terrorist organization near Al Awadi on the Lebanese border. The IDF received a report that a number of soldiers from the Lebanese Army were injured during the attack," the IDF statement said. "Lebanese army forces were not the target of the attack," the IDF spokesperson said. "Egypt is responsible for the incident, it is being investigated."

Three Israeli security officials told The Washington Post that at least 5,000 Hamas terrorists have been killed since the beginning of the Swords of Iron war - a sixth of the 30,000 terrorists affiliated with the organization. One of the sources said that this is an assessment based on intelligence, and also on Hamas' own assessments that have reached Israel. The figure includes an estimate based also on the number of people killed in the Hamas tunnels.

In a nationally televised address on Tuesday night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu referred to evidence of sexual violence and rape cases committed by Hamas terrorists. "I must say that until a few days ago I did not hear the human rights organizations and the women's organizations. I did not hear their cry. Where are you? Did you keep silent because these are Jewish women? I expect all the human rights organizations to speak against this atrocity," he said.

The address and news conference was held jointly with the other members of the War Cabinet: Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Minister Benny Gantz. Addressing the dueling news conferences held last week by the prime minister and the defense minister, Netanyahu said that that he and Gallant "are working in full cooperation in the War Cabinet, in the extended cabinet and also in government meetings to bring about the results we defined – the release of all our hostages, the elimination of Hamas and the promise that Gaza will not become a threat to the State of Israel the day after. We are doing it In my opinion, in the best way."

Gallant commented on the renewed ground operation in the Gaza Strip. "Unfortunately, war also has prices, and they are heavy, very heavy. Each and every one of the fallen are dear people to their families, to their friends and to us as a nation and as a security system. Many of them are known to me personally, as commanders, or as 'sons of,'" he said. He said one way to justify the heavy price of the war against Hamas is to hit Hamas hard. He added that the return of the hostages from Gaza "is our duty as a country, it's my personal duty as defense minister."