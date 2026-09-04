80-year-old Israeli woman brutally beaten in Paris hotel room

An 80-year-old Israeli woman who arrived in Paris for a vacation with family members went through a horrific ordeal. A man broke into her hotel room at 3 a.m. and began brutally beating her. She screamed for help, and her relatives heard her and rushed to the room. Police were called to the scene and the man was arrested.

The woman was rushed to a hospital with blood streaming from her face and was extremely disoriented. She underwent examinations during the day and was found to have facial fractures requiring surgery. Her family plans to fly her back to Israel to undergo the operation there. The family contacted the Israeli Embassy and was in touch with the consul in Paris.

An 80-year-old Israeli woman who arrived in Paris for a vacation with family members went through a horrific ordeal ( Photo: AFP )

The Israeli woman's son said: “The man broke into her room at 3 a.m. and started punching her in the face. He didn't say anything. My mother screamed for help, and only then did it stop. We don't know the motive.”