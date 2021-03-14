Israel to reopen bars and nightclubs next week, Edelstein says

Israel will move to reopen its nightclubs and bars next week, March 21, following an agreement reached on Sunday between Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and the Bars and Clubs Union.

Last week, the country entered the third phase of its lockdown exit strategy, lifting a host of major restrictions, including some in place since September, such as prohibitions on indoor dining and concerts, and the closure of event halls. The restrictions will be lifted from green pass holders who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine shots or have recovered from the disease.

3 צפייה בגלריה A bar in Tel Aviv during COVID-19 pandemic ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

"Today, for the first time in a long while, the virus' reproduction [R] number is under 0.8," Edelstein said. "The caseload of seriously ill has also dropped. This is thanks to the 5 million Israelis who have gotten vaccinated. It is time to let the clubs reopen. I hope that they will keep in line with the green pass and the outline the Health Ministry will formulate for them."

The union thanked the minister and for his understanding of "the injustice the industry has suffered."

"We call on all club and bar owners and the general public visiting these establishments to keep in line with measures and go get vaccinated," a statement read.

Edelstein also announced that starting next Sunday, the Health Ministry will rollout rapid coronavirus tests in order to allow children and the unvaccinated to enter facilities that are only open to green pass holders.

3 צפייה בגלריה Health Minister Yuli Edelstein ( Photo: Shahar Goldstein )

Health officials are set to meet with representatives from the finance and economy ministries in order to keep the affordable pricing of such tests.

According to the ministry's outline, the rapid tests will be separate from the national testing scheme. Non-green pass holders will be able to enter such places only after taking a quick test outside the facility's premises. A regular negative coronavirus test will not be accepted.

Earlier Sunday, the Transportation Ministry announced it will approve entry to Israel of incoming flights from additional destinations, including Madrid, Amsterdam, Larnaca and Addis Ababa.

Edelstein said further opening Ben-Gurion Airport "is the only thing that can now ruin our success."

The ministry said the decision aimed to allow Israeli citizens to return to the country to vote in the March 23 elections, following several petitions filled to the High Court of Justice calling to scrap the entry cap.

3 צפייה בגלריה Coronavirus czar Prof. Nachman Ash ( Photo: Hadar Yoavian )

Speaking to reporters, coronavirus czar Prof. Nachman Ash said that no additional restrictions are expected to be imposed over the upcoming Passover holiday, set to begin on March 27.

However, he said that people who do not feel well should not attend holiday meals and proposed that families hold festivities outdoors.