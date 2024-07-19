Oren Smadja to attend Olympic Games: 'We will raise the flag with pride'

About a month after Oren Smadja's tragedy, where his son was killed in Gaza on his birthday, he announced he will attend the Olympic Games in Paris and support the Israeli judo team.

2 View gallery Omer Smadja's funeral ( Photo: Shaul Golan )

Smadja won the bronze medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and is currently the men's national Judo team coach. He decided to travel to the Olympics after his son's Shloshim (30 first days of mourning). He said he decided after discussing the issue with his family and was encouraged to join the team by his wife Liat his children, the Judo Olympic Committee, and Israeli Judo Association.

"In spite of all the difficulty and pain, I know that I have to carry out my mission and my commitment to the world, especially at this time," Smadja said. "I am committed to excellence, the desire for success, and the spirit of my athletes, the staff, the Judo Association, and the entire Olympic team. We will go to the competition with our heads held high, with the spirit of unity that always strengthens us."

2 View gallery Omer and Oren Smadja ( Photo: Private family album )

Smadja added: "My family and I would like to thank the thousands who came and strengthened us, told me to go to the games, and surrounded my family with love and strength in our difficult days, when every nerve in my body and soul feels the pain and loss. Now, we will focus on the goal, to proudly wave the Israeli flag on the most important stage in the world, and the knowledge that you all encourage us and wish us success."

"We heard from the commanders what really happened there, we saw a commander who was broken," said Oren at his son's funeral. "Here from this place I say to you soldiers, keep your heads held up high, keep going as hard as possible, and don't stop until we win. This is my message to everyone who is fighting. Am Israel Chai."