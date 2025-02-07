'My light is still there': Freed hostage Yarden Bibas' first message since return

Former hostage Yarden Bibas, released last Saturday along with Keith Siegel and Ofer Calderon after 484 days in captivity, issued his first statement Friday addressing his wife Shiri and their children, Ariel and Kfir, who remain in Gaza.
"Unfortunately, my family hasn’t returned to me. They’re still there. My light is still there, and as long as they are, everything is dark here. You brought me back — help me bring back the light to my life."
In a statement released on his behalf by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, Bibas wrote: "On October 7, 2023, I was kidnapped from Israel. On February 1, 2025, I returned to a different country. I knew Israelis unite in times of disaster but I didn’t know just how much. I want to thank everyone who supported me and my family.
“You gave my family and friends strength. I’ve heard all you did for us, and a ‘thank you’ isn’t enough to express my gratitude. To the IDF soldiers —you’re heroes, every single one of you. Thank you."
He added, "There are still 79 hostages in Gaza, including one of my closest friends. Their families, partners, children and friends are waiting for them. Let’s do everything we can to bring them home. Please, don’t stop — keep fighting to bring them all back.
“I have one last request to the people of Israel: I saw the unity of our amazing nation. Please, let’s not wait for the next disaster to stay united. Unity is our strength."
"Prime minister Netanyahu, I’m speaking to you in my own words, with no one dictating them: Bring my family back. Bring my friends back. Bring everyone home,” he added.