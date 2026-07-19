Israeli teen, 15, killed in fall at Jordan hotel

A 15-year-old Israeli girl from Ramla was killed Saturday after falling from a height during a family trip to Jordan. The incident occurred inside the hotel where Najat al-Shamali was staying with relatives. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 15-year-old Israeli girl from Ramla was killed Saturday after falling from a height during a family trip to Jordan. The incident occurred inside the hotel where Najat al-Shamali was staying with relatives. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 15-year-old Israeli girl from Ramla was killed Saturday after falling from a height during a family trip to Jordan. The incident occurred inside the hotel where Najat al-Shamali was staying with relatives. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to preliminary information, al-Shamali had special needs. The circumstances surrounding the fall remain unclear, and Jordanian police officers who were called to the hotel opened an investigation.

According to preliminary information, al-Shamali had special needs. The circumstances surrounding the fall remain unclear, and Jordanian police officers who were called to the hotel opened an investigation.

According to preliminary information, al-Shamali had special needs. The circumstances surrounding the fall remain unclear, and Jordanian police officers who were called to the hotel opened an investigation.