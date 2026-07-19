Israeli teen, 15, killed in fall at Jordan hotel

Najat al-Shamali of Ramla was vacationing with her family when she fell from a height inside their hotel and was pronounced dead at the scene; Jordanian police opened an investigation into the circumstances

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A 15-year-old Israeli girl from Ramla was killed Saturday after falling from a height during a family trip to Jordan. The incident occurred inside the hotel where Najat al-Shamali was staying with relatives. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to preliminary information, al-Shamali had special needs. The circumstances surrounding the fall remain unclear, and Jordanian police officers who were called to the hotel opened an investigation.
כמה יעלה לכם נופש בעקבה?כמה יעלה לכם נופש בעקבה?
An hotel in Jordan
(Photo: Hyatt Regency Aqaba Ayla)
Her relatives said the family was devastated by the news. “The father always takes the family on trips, and unfortunately this time the trip ended in disaster,” they said. The death came days after two other fatal incidents involving Israeli travelers abroad.
On Tuesday, three-year-old Tabarak Abu Matar of Kuseife in the Negev drowned in a swimming pool at a hotel in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.
A day later, 29-year-old Nour al-Amoudi of Zemer suffered a heart attack and died in his room while on his honeymoon in Thailand.
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