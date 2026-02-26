Company piles millions in cash on tables — tells thousands of workers to grab what they can

Chinese employees of Henan Kuangshan Crane scramble to collect bundles of cash laid out on banquet tables during a Lunar New Year party on Feb. 13, as part of a multi-million-dollar giveaway to about 7,000 workers. The company marked the end of the Lunar New Year with an unusual show of generosity, piling up 60 million yuan ($9 million) in cash on banquet tables and inviting employees to grab as much as they could carry home.
The annual party was held on Feb. 13 by Henan Kuangshan Crane, a crane manufacturing and leasing company, according to Chinese and South Korean media reports that have gone viral on social media and were later picked up by the Daily Mail. About 7,000 employees attended the event.
Videos circulating online showed long tables stacked with bundles of banknotes as workers rushed forward to collect cash. One employee reportedly took home the equivalent of $13,000.
In addition to the “take what you can” distribution, the company paid out another 120 million yuan in bonuses, bringing the total amount distributed to employees to 180 million yuan. That represents roughly two-thirds of the company’s 270 million yuan net profit for the past year.
Founded in 2002, Henan Kuangshan Crane operates in more than 130 countries. The company has previously drawn attention for large employee payouts. According to the Daily Mail, it recorded a net profit of $38 million in 2024 and distributed about $24 million of that to staff.
In 2023, the company awarded $8.5 million to its 40 top-performing employees. During last year’s International Women’s Day celebrations, it gave bonuses totaling about $230,000 to nearly 2,000 female workers.
Company chairman Cui Peijun is also known for his philanthropy. He has said that as a young man, he was forced to abandon his studies because his family could not afford tuition, and since becoming wealthy, he has pledged a significant portion of his income to charitable causes, arguing that “poverty should not be passed down to the next generation.”
