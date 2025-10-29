Israeli envoy calls UN expert a 'witch' over scathing report on Gaza war

Addressing the UN General Assembly’s Third Committee, Danon denounced Albanese — who appeared via video after being barred from entering the U.S. — calling her a “witch” and accusing her of spreading Hamas propaganda under the guise of legal analysis.

“Mrs. Albanese, every time you try to curse Israel with falsehoods and libels, your curses fail,” Danon said. “Mrs. Albanese, you are a witch, and this report is another page in your spellbook. You have tried to curse Israel with lies and hatred, but your poison has failed.”

and revoked her visa. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the move, citing her “illegitimate and disgraceful efforts to pressure the International Criminal Court to take action against American and Israeli officials.”

