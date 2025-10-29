Israeli envoy calls UN expert a 'witch' over scathing report on Gaza war

A United Nations committee session turned heated Tuesday as Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon launched a scathing personal attack on UN special rapporteur Francesca Albanese following her report accusing Israel of human rights violations and criticizing the international support it receives.
Addressing the UN General Assembly’s Third Committee, Danon denounced Albanese — who appeared via video after being barred from entering the U.S. — calling her a “witch” and accusing her of spreading Hamas propaganda under the guise of legal analysis.
“Mrs. Albanese, every time you try to curse Israel with falsehoods and libels, your curses fail,” Danon said. “Mrs. Albanese, you are a witch, and this report is another page in your spellbook. You have tried to curse Israel with lies and hatred, but your poison has failed.”
Albanese was unable to attend in person after the United States imposed sanctions on her in July and revoked her visa. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the move, citing her “illegitimate and disgraceful efforts to pressure the International Criminal Court to take action against American and Israeli officials.”
Albanese’s report sharply criticized Israel and listed dozens of countries she claims are complicit in its actions. The U.S., UK, Germany, Hungary and others were accused of backing Israel diplomatically or militarily. Canada, Australia and New Zealand were singled out for trying to “weaken” UN resolutions critical of Israel, while France, Italy, Croatia and Greece were criticized for allowing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to fly through their airspace despite an ICC arrest warrant.
The report also rebuked several Arab and Muslim-majority nations — including Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Indonesia, Pakistan and the UAE — for supporting U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace plan, which Albanese described as facilitating “military demobilization and foreign governance without ensuring justice or Palestinian self-determination,” potentially paving the way for a “new form of occupation.”
Albanese accused countries such as China, India, Taiwan, Austria, Spain and France of supplying weapons during what she labeled an “ongoing genocide.” A separate list included nations indirectly transferring arms through joint military programs, including F-35 participants such as the U.S., UK, Germany, Japan, South Korea and others.
Ireland and Morocco were cited for allowing weapons transfers via their airports, and several countries — including the Philippines, Azerbaijan, Brazil, Sweden and Vietnam — were criticized for continuing to buy Israeli weapons technology. Albanese also claimed the UN itself had purchased equipment from Israeli defense firm Elbit Systems.