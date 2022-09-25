From London to Moscow: World leaders wish Jews a happy Rosh Hashanah!

As per tradition, world leaders joined in the greetings on the occasion of the Jewish New Year on Sunday and extended their Rosh Hashanah wishes to the Jewish communities in their countries and to the entire Jewish people.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss shared a video on Twitter in which she vows to fight antisemitism and stick by Israel’s side.

“As prime minister, I promise to champion our Jewish community. I am determined to stamp out antisemitism. I will be a staunch friend of Israel and I will always be on your side. In that spirit, let me wish you all Shana Tova,” she said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to extend his wishes to the people of Israel as well as Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

“Warmest greetings for Rosh Hashanah to my friend @yairlapid, Israel's friendly people and the Jewish community all over the world. May the new year bring good health, peace and prosperity to everyone. Shana Tova!” he tweeted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also published a Rosh Hashanah greeting, which he addressed mainly to Russian Jews.

“The Rosh Hashanah holiday turns believers to high moral guidelines which lie at the foundation of all global religions – humanity, piety and mercy, inspires them to do good deeds,” a statement read.

“It is very important that while retaining their loyalty to old spiritual traditions, Russia’s Jews make a hefty contribution to the preservation of cultural diversity in our country, to strengthening interethnic concord and the principles of mutual respect and religious tolerance.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese posted a photo of himself on Twitter with an apple and honey, one of the holiday's sweetest traditions, with the caption “Wishing the Australian Jewish community a sweet and happy New Year as you gather for Rosh Hashanah. Shana Tova.”

Rosh Hashanah is almost here, and we celebrated that with students at the Ottawa Jewish Community School this morning. To those who were making cards, to those who were dipping apples in honey, and to everyone else we ran into: Shana Tova! Here’s to a sweet and healthy New Year. pic.twitter.com/L7g8xLyJ5O — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 23, 2022

On Saturday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited a Jewish elementary school in the capital of Ottawa and later extended his wishes on Twitter.