In first-ever operational use, Israel reveals it shot down Hezbollah drones with laser air defense system

Israel has confirmed that it employed high-powered laser systems to intercept Hezbollah drones during recent hostilities along the Lebanese border, marking the first operational use of such technology against the Iran-backed group.

The Defense Ministry, the IDF and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems announced that these laser systems were deployed during the fighting in Lebanon. The systems, developed over decades by Rafael and the Defense Ministry's Directorate of Defense Research and Development (MAFAT), were utilized by air defense units to neutralize enemy drones and other aerial threats.

Defense officials stated that the laser systems, integrated into Israel's multi-tiered air defense strategy, complement existing missile-based systems and offer a cost-effective and rapid interception method. The deployment was expedited in response to the escalating drone threats from Hezbollah.

"Israel is the first country in the world to present a large-scale operational laser interception capability," said Brig. Gen. (res.) Dr. Daniel Gold, head of MAFAT. "The vision of the laser was demonstrated during the war with immense operational and technological success."

Brig. Gen. Yehuda Almakaies, head of MAFAT's R&D division, described the deployment as a "first global operational success" for such systems, noting that the conflict facilitated rapid learning and integration of laser technology. He indicated plans to expand the use of these systems to safeguard both civilians and military personnel.

The Defense Ministry highlighted Rafael's "Iron Beam" system, based on proprietary adaptive optics technology, as a key component of this initiative. The system is expected to be delivered to the IDF later this year.

"We are very proud of this operational and technological breakthrough," said Dr. Yuval Steinitz, chairman of Rafael. "Iron Beam will be a game-changer that will have an unprecedented impact on the modern battlefield."

Rafael CEO Yoav Turgeman emphasized that the system would transform interception dynamics, offering precise, rapid and cost-effective responses compared to conventional missile defense systems.

Brig. Gen. G., commander of the IDF's Air Defense Array, remarked that the laser systems' performance in intercepting Hezbollah's drones during the conflict is a source of national pride.

"This achievement is the result of hard work by many exceptional people determined to do everything possible to protect the homeland," he said.

The deployment of laser systems signifies a significant advancement in Israel's defense capabilities, particularly in countering the growing threat of drone incursions from Hezbollah in Lebanon.