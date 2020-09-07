Source: UAE planning first official visit to Israel on Sept. 22

The United Arab Emirates is planning to make its first official visit to Israel on Sept. 22 to build up the countries' agreement to normalize relations, a source familiar with the provisional itinerary said on Monday.
Israeli officials declined to comment and UAE officials did not respond to calls seeking comment.
The two countries announced on Aug. 13 they would normalize diplomatic relations in a U.S.-brokered deal that was hailed as a breakthrough by Washington and Israel but spurned by the Palestinians.