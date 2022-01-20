European countries urge Israel to stop construction in East Jerusalem

The foreign ministries of France, Germany, Italy and Spain urged Israeli authorities on Wednesday evening to stop the construction of new housing units in East Jerusalem.

Earlier in the month, authorities approved plans for the construction of around 3,500 homes in East Jerusalem, nearly half of which are to be built in the controversial areas of Givat Hamatos and Har Homa.

The ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Gival Hamatos in e. Jerusalem

In a statement, the European countries said that the hundreds of new buildings would "constitute an additional obstacle to the two-state solution," referring to international peace efforts to create a state for Palestinians.

They said that building in this area would further disconnect the West Bank from East Jerusalem and that these settlements are a violation of international law.

The Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The remains of a Palestinian home demolished in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah

Israel captured East Jerusalem including the Old City in the 1967 Six Day War. Palestinians want East Jerusalem for the capital of a state they seek in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. Israel views the entire city as its indivisible capital.

The four countries also expressed concern about the evictions and demolitions in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, where residents say they are being displaced.