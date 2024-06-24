State inquiry warns Netanyahu evidence shows he may have endangered Israel's security

The Israeli commission investigating suspected wrongdoing in government purchases of submarines and missile boats from Germany issued a warning to five senior officials who may be adversely impacted by the investigation, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu .

In addition to Netanyahu, the commission’s panel also issued warning letters to former Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon, former National Security Council Director from 2013-2015 Yossi Cohen, former Navy Commander from 2011-2016 Ram Rothberg, and National Security Council employee from 2010-2016 Avner Simchoni.

4 View gallery Benjamin Netanyahu atop German submarine ( Photo: Elad Gershgorn )

The committee wrote, "The case forming before the committee at this stage indicates there has been severe disruptions in guidelines and decision-making mechanisms in a series of sensitive issues. This has created a risk to national security and has harmed Israel’s foreign relations and economic interests."

The committee, which was established two and a half years ago during the Bennett-Lapid government, was appointed to investigate the professional work and decision-making processes of senior officials involved with submarines and naval vessels, from 2009 to 2016, including governmental decisions and interactions with foreign bodies. The government decided the committee would not investigate the conduct of individuals facing criminal proceedings.

The committee determined that "Benjamin Netanyahu's conduct on the issues investigated by the committee led to a deep and systematic disruption in work processes and harmed decision-making mechanisms on a series of sensitive issues. In doing so, he endangered national security and harmed Israel’s foreign relations and economic interests."

According to the committee's findings, Netanyahu led the purchase of a sixth submarine from Germany based on unsubstantiated assumptions, a lack of proper staff work, and deviation from needs determined by the government.

4 View gallery Yossi Cohen, Ram Rothberg ( Photo: Ido Erez, Elad Gershgorn )

Netanyahu also avoided discussing the economic implications presented to him, attempted to promote further the expansion of Israel’s submarine fleet without proper staff work, and promoted the replacement of old submarines with new ones while sidelining security officials from dealing with it.

The committee's report also addresses Moshe Ya'alon, who served as Strategic Affairs Minister from 2009 to 2013, and as Defense Minister of from 2013 to 2016. While the report doesn’t criticize Ya'alon as does Netanyahu and two other senior officials, it notes he may be adversely affected by its conclusions.

Regarding the procurement of the Sa’ar 6-class corvettes, the committee found that Ya'alon acted against the government's decision by ordering the launch of an international tender for purchase without the prime and finance ministers’ approval, and without informing the ministerial procurement committee.

The report also added Yossi Cohen might be adversely affected should the committee conclude he acted unprofessionally, carelessly, and without transparency in a series of sensitive political and security issues while serving as the head of the National Security Council (NSC) from 2013 to 2015.

4 View gallery Moshe Ya'alon and Benjamin Netanyahu in 2016 ( Photo: Elad Gershgorn )

"Mr. Cohen's conduct in the matters investigated by the committee led to severe disruptions in work processes and harmed decision-making mechanisms in a series of sensitive issues. This endangered the state's security and damaged Israel's foreign relations and economic interests," the committee's report noted. Cohen served as the head of the NSC between 2013 and 2015, before being appointed as Mossad director.

The committee also warned former Navy Commander Vice Admiral Ram Rothberg, writing, "Mr. Rothberg's conduct in the matters investigated deviated from the norms required of a commander in the IDF and led to harm in work processes. This endangered the state's security as well as Israel's foreign relations and economic interests."

According to the committee, Rothberg may be affected if the committee concludes he allowed the NSC to shape and influence the Navy's professional opinions; worked with the government officials and the NSC to promote procurement for the Navy while bypassing the established mechanisms in the IDF and Defense Ministry and provided the investigation committee with false information, including on the Sa’ar 6-class corvettes, anti-submarine ships, and his connections with the NSC.

4 View gallery Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

The Prime Minister’s office released a statement following the committee’s letter, writing, “Prime Minister Netanyahu determined that the submarines are a central pillar of Israel's national security and in ensuring its existence against Iran, which is trying to destroy us. Not only does the acquisition of the submarines not harm the security of the state – it ensures its existence.”

“History will prove that Prime Minister Netanyahu was right on this issue as well and made the right decisions for the security of Israel,” it added.