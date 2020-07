Opposition leader Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) criticized the remarks made by Public Security Minister Amir Ohana (Likud), who was recorded saying the protests outside the prime minister's residence on Balfour street should be moved.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) criticized the remarks made by Public Security Minister Amir Ohana (Likud), who was recorded saying the protests outside the prime minister's residence on Balfour street should be moved.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) criticized the remarks made by Public Security Minister Amir Ohana (Likud), who was recorded saying the protests outside the prime minister's residence on Balfour street should be moved.