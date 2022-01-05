President Herzog receives 4th COVID vaccine dose

President Isaac Herzog and his wife both received the fourth jab of the COVID vaccine on Wednesday, as part of Israel's latest inoculation campaign aimed at fending off the highly transmittable Omicron variant.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

"Omicron is spreading and may reach every home in Israel," Herzog said on his Twitter page shortly after receiving the jab at the Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem. "There is one, clear, scientifically proven, successful solution—get vaccinated! ASAP. Look after yourselves and your loved ones."

2 צפייה בגלריה President Isaac Herzog receives the 4th COVID jab ( Photo: GPO )

Hadassah Director-General Prof. Yoram Weiss also called on the public to take advantage of Israel's Omicron-induced inoculation campaign - which offers the second booster to immunocompromised individuals, those living in elderly care facilities, those over 60, and medical staff.

Michal and I received our fourth #COVID19 vaccine today at the Hadassah Medical Center. Omicron is spreading and may reach every home in Israel. There is one, clear, scientifically proven, successful solution—get vaccinated! ASAP. Look after yourselves and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/yiQzAcWAS8 — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) January 5, 2022

"Hadassah Hospital is ready to serve the residents of Jerusalem, especially in tackling the coronavirus pandemic and vaccinating patients, employees, and the public."

"Everyone who is exposed to the danger of COVID and meets the criteria, come and get vaccinated," he added.

Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Nachman Ash also called on the public to get vaccinated, shortly after receiving the jab himself Tuesday morning.

2 צפייה בגלריה A man receives his fourth coronavirus vaccine at a clinic in Ashdod ( Photo: Barel Ephraim )

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, meanwhile, cited the preliminary findings of a study conducted by Sheba Medical Center, which showed that a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine boosts antibodies five-fold a week after the shot is administered.

"A week into the fourth dose we know to a higher degree of certainty that the fourth dose is safe," added Bennett.





i24NEWS contributed to this story























