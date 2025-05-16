Police officer stabbed in Jerusalem's Old City, attacker neutralized

A terrorist stabbed a police officer on Friday in Jerusalem's Old City. Officers at the scene opened fire and neutralized the attacker.

The incident occurred at around 9:12 p.m., according to Magen David Adom. Paramedics provided medical treatment to the wounded officer, a 25-year-old man, before evacuating him to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in moderate condition and fully conscious.

2 View gallery Footage from the scene of the attack in Jerusalem

Large police forces arrived at the scene following the attack.

MDA paramedic Itai Orion said: “The police officer injured in the attack near the Chain Gate was treated at the scene and transported using MDA’s special ATV that operates in the Old City to the Western Wall plaza, fully conscious."

2 View gallery The knife used by the attacker ( Photo: Israel Police )

"We then transferred him to a mobile intensive care unit and evacuated him to the hospital while continuing medical treatment, which included stopping the bleeding, bandaging, and administering medication. He was in moderate condition and suffering from upper body injuries.”

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv