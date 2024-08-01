Northern Israel girds for severe Hezbollah response after top commander’s killing

In the wake of Hezbollah military chief Fuad Shukr's assassination in Beirut , northern Israeli authorities have been conducting intensive security consultations regarding potential retaliation.

Since Wednesday morning, regional councils near the border, many of which have been evacuated, have instructed residents to stay away from the border and halt non-essential construction. The IDF has also prohibited farmers from approaching their fields due to escalating tensions.

1 View gallery Acre places field shelters across the city following Shukr's assassination

The Mateh Asher Regional Council has directed non-evacuated communities to limit gatherings and close swimming pools and sports fields to prevent children from congregating. In Katzrin, the local country club, soccer fields, parks and petting zoo have been closed.

Katzrin Mayor Yehuda Dua said that assessments will be conducted every few hours in coordination with military officials. "We understand that the situation is dynamic, challenging and complex. Decisions are made based on instructions and discussions with military officials," Dua said.

Residents of the Golan Regional Council have been instructed to "increase vigilance and preparedness at the personal, family and community levels." Acre Mayor Amihai Ben Shlush decided to cancel youth events scheduled for Wednesday. "I have decided that the event will not take place today. As a mayor, I want to sleep peacefully and have a clear conscience," Ben Shlush explained in a video posted on social media.

'Our residents are resilient and composed'

Residents of Kiryat Shmona who remain in the evacuated city have been advised to stay near shelters. "I urge all residents to remain vigilant," said the city's mayor. "We are on the brink of tense days, and it is clear that any response will not bypass our city. Unfortunately, the guidelines for caution and vigilance also apply to our residents who are far from home, whether in Tiberias, Tel Aviv, Eilat or elsewhere in the country. Our residents, unfortunately, are used to such situations and show resilience and composure."

IDF strikes Beirut ( Video: Reuters )





The mayor expressed support for the assassination of Shukr in Lebanon and Hamas’s political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Iran . "We could be petty and say it’s too little too late, but I'm glad for the assassinations and we need to continue this policy," he said.

"Every enemy who wants to destroy and harm the State of Israel needs to know that they are a target, and we will reach them wherever they are. Instead of firing rockets, they should be concerned with defense and hiding in their bunkers."

Moshe Davidovich, head of the Meta Asher Regional Council, emphasized the need for a comprehensive solution. "We want the residents at home. Our residents have been living in a world of uncertainty for the past 10 months, and they want their lives back," he said.

"The assassination in Lebanon as a one-time thing is not a solution for the displaced residents of the north. The residents can't return to their homes on the border when Hezbollah is still there. We need a military campaign combined with diplomacy. Waiting is not a solution."

For local farmers, the escalation means further disruption to their livelihoods, with restricted access to their land and potential damage to their crops near the border. Despite the evacuation orders, some farmers continue to work.

Ofer Moshkovitz, manager of avocado cultivation at Kibbutz Misgav Am, went to work in the orchards. "Although we were told not to approach, we will not abandon the land even on a morning like this," he said.

"It is unpleasant, but as long as there are no sirens, we continue to work. We will not stop. All in all, assassinations will not help us in the Galilee, it will not change the reality. Hezbollah will respond and will still maintain its presence near the border. No one wants wars, but we need to reach a formula that will keep them away from the border so we will return home. Hezbollah must retreat."

Despite preparations for Hezbollah's potential response and the cautious conduct in the northern region, the Home Front Command has not issued updated public guidelines or imposed restrictions. Normal civilian activities continue, including at the borders, Ben Gurion Airport and central Israel.