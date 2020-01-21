Pelosi visits Auschwitz before liberation anniversary

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a Congressional delegation paid a visit Tuesday to the site of the former Nazi German death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau ahead of the 75th anniversary of its liberation by Soviet troops.
At the memorial site in southern Poland, Pelosi laid wreaths at the Death Wall where inmates were executed. She was joined by Elzbieta Witek, the speaker of the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, and Senate Speaker Tomasz Grodzki.
From Poland, Pelosi and the bipartisan delegation of six Congress members will travel to Israel to attend the international conference marking the anniversary of the death camp's liberation.
First published: 15:17 , 01.21.20