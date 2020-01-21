Pelosi visits Auschwitz before liberation anniversary

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a Congressional delegation paid a visit Tuesday to the site of the former Nazi German death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau ahead of the 75th anniversary of its liberation by Soviet troops.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a Congressional delegation paid a visit Tuesday to the site of the former Nazi German death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau ahead of the 75th anniversary of its liberation by Soviet troops.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a Congressional delegation paid a visit Tuesday to the site of the former Nazi German death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau ahead of the 75th anniversary of its liberation by Soviet troops.