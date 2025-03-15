At least nine killed in Gaza airstrike in deadliest day since cease-fire

The IDF said Saturday that its forces targeted two terrorists operating a drone that "posed a threat to troops" in northern Gaza. The military later struck additional terrorists who had retrieved the drone's operating equipment.
Palestinian reports from Gaza claimed the drone operators were documenting the distribution of humanitarian aid and that at least nine people were killed in the strikes, including two journalists. Several others were reportedly injured. The IDF denied targeting journalists.
Earlier in the day, the IDF said its forces opened fire on three terrorists near Netzarim in central Gaza who were seen approaching troops and planting explosive devices.
The escalation comes as cease-fire extension talks and efforts to secure the release of Israeli hostages continued in Qatar, though no significant progress has been announced.
Meanwhile, Qatar-based Al Jazeera reported that an Israeli drone strike on a vehicle in southern Lebanon killed at least two people.
The strike follows a report by Saudi media that U.S. President Donald Trump is growing impatient with stalled negotiations between Israel and Lebanon over a land-border agreement. According to the report, Trump warned that if no progress is made, he may authorize the IDF to conduct operations across the border.