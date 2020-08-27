Source: NBA players decide to resume playoffs

NBA players have decided to resume the playoffs, a source told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Thursday.
Thursday's three playoff games will be postponed. A resumption of the postseason could come as soon as Friday, but there is expected to be a return to play by the weekend according to sources.
Players held a meeting at 11 a.m. ET. There will be another meeting Thursday with two players from each team talking to NBA owners, sources tell ESPN.
Thursday's second meeting is to formulate action plans to address racial injustice issues as well as ironing out details of restarting the playoffs, according to a source.