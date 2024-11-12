IDF names 4 fallen soldiers killed in Gaza

Staff Sergeant Orr Katz, aged 20, from Ma'ale Adumim, Staff Sergeant Nave Yair Asulin, aged 21, from Carmit, Staff Sergeant Gary Lalhruaikima Zolat, aged 21, from Afula and Staff Sergeant Ofir Eliyahu, aged 20, from Holon fell in the fighting in Gaza, the IDF said on Tuesday.
The soldiers fell as troops were fighting Hamas terrorists in Jabaliya where fighting is expected to continue. The military said the forces were confronting Hamas's hard corps fighters in northern Gaza where hundreds of senior commanders of the terror group gathered despite repeated IDF operations in the area.
Despite many civilians fleeing Jabaliya after they were able to overcome fear of Hamas and at the urging of the IDF, there are still thousands who remain, the military said.
