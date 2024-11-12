IDF names 4 fallen soldiers killed in Gaza

Staff Sergeant Orr Katz, aged 20, from Ma'ale Adumim, Staff Sergeant Nave Yair Asulin, aged 21, from Carmit, Staff Sergeant Gary Lalhruaikima Zolat, aged 21, from Afula and Staff Sergeant Ofir Eliyahu, aged 20, from Holon fell in the fighting in Gaza, the IDF said on Tuesday.

