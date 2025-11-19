Watch: Chairs fly as chaotic brawl erupts in IDF base dining hall

A large brawl broke out Sunday at an IDF base in northern Israel, during which soldiers hurled trash bins and plastic chairs at one another, the military confirmed.
The altercation involved 401st Armored Brigade combat engineering troops, and the IDF is investigating whether Givati Brigade soldiers were also involved.
Footage circulated on the messaging platform Telegram showed dozens of soldiers inside a dining hall, some armed. While some troops remained seated, others actively participated in the scuffle, throwing chairs across the room. No soldiers required medical treatment, but the military said it considers the incident serious and indicated that those involved will face disciplinary action.
“The incident seen in the video is serious and does not reflect the values of the IDF or the expectations from its soldiers and commanders,” the military said in a statement. “The matter is being thoroughly investigated, and appropriate disciplinary and command measures will be taken based on the findings. The IDF condemns all forms of violence and remains committed to maintaining discipline, ethics and professionalism at all times.”