Two American fighter jets collide and crash during live air show performance | Watch

Two American fighter jets collided Sunday evening during an air show at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho, crashing to the ground in front of spectators. The aircraft were identified as Boeing EA-18G Growlers, two-seat electronic warfare jets operated by the U.S. Navy.

According to reports in the United States, the accident occurred during the Gunfighter Skies air show, featuring fighter jets and aerobatic teams from the U.S. Air Force and Navy. The event, which includes flight demonstrations intended to showcase modern air force capabilities, returned this year to the Idaho base for the first time since 2018. Sunday marked the event’s second day.

Documentation of the collide ( Video: X )

2 View gallery The crew members were seen ejecting from the aircraft and descending by parachute ( Photo: X )

2 View gallery ( Photo: X )

Videos circulated on social media appeared to show the two aircraft colliding at relatively low altitude, remaining locked together for several moments before losing control and crashing. The footage appeared to show the pilots ejecting and descending to the ground as a large plume of smoke rose in the background.

According to reports based on the videos and eyewitness accounts, all four crew members, two from each aircraft, managed to eject, though their condition has not been officially disclosed.