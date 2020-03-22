Slovenia says sole nuclear power plant unaffected by Croatia quake

Slovenia's only nuclear power plant, Krsko (NEK), has not been affected by a large earthquake that hit neighboring Croatia early on Sunday but authorities said it had started inspecting systems and equipment as a normal preventive action.

Slovenia's only nuclear power plant, Krsko (NEK), has not been affected by a large earthquake that hit neighboring Croatia early on Sunday but authorities said it had started inspecting systems and equipment as a normal preventive action.

Slovenia's only nuclear power plant, Krsko (NEK), has not been affected by a large earthquake that hit neighboring Croatia early on Sunday but authorities said it had started inspecting systems and equipment as a normal preventive action.

"The nuclear power plant continues to operate at full power," said Igor Sirc, director of the Slovenian Nuclear Safety Administration.

"The nuclear power plant continues to operate at full power," said Igor Sirc, director of the Slovenian Nuclear Safety Administration.

"The nuclear power plant continues to operate at full power," said Igor Sirc, director of the Slovenian Nuclear Safety Administration.