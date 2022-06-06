Knesset begins deliberations on West Bank bill

Knesset convened on Monday afternoon to vote on extending the bill regulating Israeli law over the settlements.
Failure to pass the bill before it expires at the end of June, would mean that settlers will have no social benefits and the government and its agencies including the police, will have no authority in the West Bank.
Bennett expressed optimism that the coalition bill will pass despite not having secured a majority.
"We are continuing to build our country. Some said we would not survive the first week of our coalition, but we've now marked the first year and it has been one of growth, low unemployment and security on our southern border," Bennett said. "With God's help we will survive this as well," he said.
Since former coalition whip Idit Silman, announced she was crossing the lines and would be part of the opposition, Bennett's government does not have the support of a parliamentary majority. Silman said on Monday that she will not support the bill.
A vote against the bill could prompt her being named a renegade, which would prevent her from joining an existing Knesset faction in the next elections.
Silman was promised a ministerial position in a Netanyahu – led government and a secure Knesset seat.
Bennett and his ministers slammed the Likud party for refusing to back the bill at the expense of the settlers. Likud said Bennett cannot rule and should resign.