Israel grants Energean permission to start production at offshore Karish gas field

Ahead of signing the maritime deal with Lebanon, Energean set to begin production of gas from gas fields, but does not set a specific date for extracting gas in maximum capacity

Reuters|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Israel granted Energean permission to start production at the offshore Karish gas field on Tuesday, an Energy Ministry statement said.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • Energean has said its floating production storage and offloading vessel is due to start production at Karish in the third quarter but has not given a precise date.
    3 View gallery
    אסדת כריש    אסדת כריש
    Karish gas platform
    (Photo: Energean)
    On October 9, the London-listed energy group began pumping gas to its floating production facility as part of reverse flow testing procedures.
    Israel and Lebanon on Thursday are expected to sign a U.S.-brokered maritime border deal reached this month, opening the way for offshore energy exploration.
    In the weeks running up to the deal, the development of the Karish field, about 80 km (50 miles) west of the city of Haifa, had raised tensions between the two countries drawing threats of war from the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement.
    3 View gallery
    יאיר לפיד    יאיר לפיד
    Prime Minister Yair Lapid
    (Photo: Motti Kimchi)
    In July, the Lebanon based group dispatched three drones to the Karish gas rig, which were intercepted and shot down by the IDF.
    3 View gallery
    IDF in searches for Hezbollah drones shot down near the Karish natural gas rig in July     IDF in searches for Hezbollah drones shot down near the Karish natural gas rig in July
    IDF in searches for Hezbollah drones shot down near the Karish natural gas rig in July
    (Photo: AFP)
    "The production of natural gas from the Karish platform bolsters Israel's energy security, enhances our stature as energy exporters, strengthens Israel's economy, and helps in grappling with the global energy crisis," Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement.


    Comments
    The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.