Twitter suspends Iran top leader's account over Trump threat

Twitter said on Friday that it had permanently banned an account connected to the office of Iran's supreme leader, shortly after the account posted a photo showing former President Donald Trump playing golf in the shadow of a giant drone.

Twitter said on Friday that it had permanently banned an account connected to the office of Iran's supreme leader, shortly after the account posted a photo showing former President Donald Trump playing golf in the shadow of a giant drone.

Twitter said on Friday that it had permanently banned an account connected to the office of Iran's supreme leader, shortly after the account posted a photo showing former President Donald Trump playing golf in the shadow of a giant drone.