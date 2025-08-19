Veteran journalist warns Hamas terror network remains active

Hamas still poses a threat to Israel after two full years of war, according to veteran journalist Ariel Kahana.
He told ILTV News that Hamas “is still an active terror organization with capabilities even to shoot missiles from time to time and trying to kidnap soldiers almost every day. All of the underground city of Gaza is, unfortunately, still active, although the IDF destroyed a lot.”
He said there is still a lot of work to do and that, on top of everything, Hamas terrorists are taking bombs left by the IDF and using them against soldiers.
“They say publicly they will attack Israel once again,” Kahana added. “That’s why Israel is moving to the next phase.”
