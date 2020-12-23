Moroccan king reaffirms commitment to Palestinian cause in a letter to Abbbas

King Mohammed VI of Morocco on Wednesday, reiterated his country's commitment to the Palestinian cause and the protection of the legitimate rights of its people.
In a letter to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas the king said Morocco's policy, like that of the majority in the international community, is based on a two state solution and the need of Israeli Palestinian negotiations for a comprehensive solution to the conflict.
The king added that Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahar will not come at the expense of the Palestinian struggle.