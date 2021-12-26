Likud MK compares COVID measures to concentration camps

An MK was ejected from a committee hearing on Sunday after comparing Israel's coronavirus restrictions to the Holocaust.

Likud's Gadi Yevarkan criticized the Green Pass, given to Israelis who have received their complete inoculations against COVID-19 or recovered from the disease within the past six months.

2 צפייה בגלריה Likud MK Gadi Yevarkan ( Photo: Yariv Katz )

“The majority of Israelis don’t have a Green Pass,” Yevarkan stated during a hearing at Knesset's Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, adding that “millions of Israelis are without one, you’re leaving out millions of citizens.”

He was asked to be quiet by the committee chair Gilad Kariv, as his time to speak was over.

Then, Yevarkan stated, "You can not end my right to speak. I will stop when I want, you will not tell me to be silent.

“You're doing what they do in Austria... you're only missing the concentration camps."

He continued to interrupt coronavirus czar Prof. Salman Zarka, and Kariv instructed him to leave.

2 צפייה בגלריה Knesset's Constitution, Law and Justice Committee chair Gilad Kariv ( Photo: Knesset Spokesperson )

“It’s one thing to express an opinion, and it’s something else to disrupt a committee meeting," Kariv stated.

"Disgraceful words," he continued, calling the comments "a low point."

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz of Meretz called the comments by Yevarkan "sickening."

“The comments are bordering on Holocaust denial, and it’s a particularly disgusting statement against medical workers who are giving their souls for public health,“ he said.



