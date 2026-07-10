Four indicted after southern Israel terror ring broken up, mass-attack plot foiled

Four Israeli citizens from the Bedouin town of Segev Shalom in southern Israel have been indicted on terrorism-related charges after allegedly plotting attacks against police and other security forces and attempting to establish a terrorist organization, authorities said Friday.

The Shin Bet internal security agency, Israel Police and the State Attorney's Office said the suspects were arrested following a joint investigation that uncovered what authorities described as an organized terror cell. One of the suspects was arrested by an undercover Border Police unit shortly before carrying out an alleged planned attack.

Israel Police and Shin Bet arrest four Negev residents suspected of plotting attacks against police and security forces and an attack in Be'er Sheva ( Photo: Israel Police )

According to investigators, the four suspects planned attacks on a police station in their Negev Desert hometown, as well as at the central bus station in the southern city of Be'er Sheva. They also allegedly sought to establish a terrorist cell to attack security forces operating in the town.

The arrests were carried out during undercover operations in May and June by the Southern District undercover unit of the Border Police. Authorities said the investigation found that the group's alleged activities began when some of the suspects were minors.

According to the Shin Bet and police, the investigation found that the alleged ringleader first posted content on social media that authorities say incited terrorism and expressed support for terrorist organizations before recruiting the others to carry out attacks.

The Southern District Attorney's Office filed indictments Friday in the Be'er Sheva District Court.

Authorities described the case as "a serious terrorist organization" involving young Israeli citizens whose alleged plans were thwarted before they were able to take operational steps toward carrying them out.

According to the indictment, the principal defendant operated a public Instagram account where, over an extended period, he allegedly published material praising and encouraging terrorist organizations and attacks.

Prosecutors said the account featured videos and posts associated with Hamas, its military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the Lion's Den terrorist group and other jihadist organizations. The material allegedly included footage from Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel, praise for Hamas leaders and terrorists, and calls for armed struggle, jihad and martyrdom.

The indictment alleges that, against the backdrop of Israel's military operations in Gaza and the West Bank, the principal defendant and another suspect agreed to attack police stations and carry out a mass-casualty attack at Be'er Sheva's central bus station.

Prosecutors said the pair initially planned a stabbing attack targeting civilians but later decided that knives would not achieve the desired result and instead planned a shooting attack using firearms.

The indictment further alleges that, following the intercommunal violence that erupted in Israel during the 2021 Gaza war, the principal defendant decided to establish a terrorist organization motivated by nationalist ideology to target police and security forces with firearms or explosive devices.

According to prosecutors, he created social media groups where he allegedly shared jihadist content, videos encouraging terrorist attacks and instructions for constructing explosive devices.

The indictment says he recruited the three other defendants into the group, assigned them roles and code names, declared himself the organization's "commander," and delegated responsibilities to the others. One suspect, allegedly designated as the group's "engineer," is accused of downloading a video tutorial on how to build an explosive device.