Sirens in central Israel; Israeli jets strike Lebanon as US hits Iran targets

Sirens sound in central Israel amid suspected drone infiltration in Galilee as Israeli jets strike southern Lebanon; US says it has enough precision munitions for Iran campaign

Sirens sounded across central Israel Wednesday evening after launches were detected toward the region, while a separate alert warned of a suspected drone infiltration in several communities in the western Galilee.
The alerts came as Israeli fighter jets carried out airstrikes in southern Lebanon, according to reports from the region. Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem is expected to deliver a speech later in the evening.
אזעקות ברחבי הארץאזעקות ברחבי הארץ
Sirens were activated across central Israel
(Photo: Tzofar)
אל חיאם דרום לבנון עשן תקיפות צה"לאל חיאם דרום לבנון עשן תקיפות צה"ל
Southern Lebanon, smoke from IDF strikes
(Photo: Rabih DAHER / AFP)
The Lebanese Health Ministry said that since Monday morning, 72 people have been killed and 437 wounded in Israeli strikes across the country.
Earlier, the Israeli military detected launches toward central Israel and Jerusalem, prompting warnings for multiple communities that sirens could be activated.
Meanwhile, the United States military is rapidly expending precision-guided munitions during the ongoing campaign against Iran, though senior officials say supplies remain sufficient for the mission.
כיכר אזאדי בטהרןכיכר אזאדי בטהרן
Azadi Square in Tehran
Three sources familiar with the matter told The Washington Post that the scale of the operation — which U.S. Central Command chief Gen. Brad Cooper said has already struck more than 2,000 targets — has forced American commanders to carefully assess how quickly their Iranian adversaries may deplete their own stockpiles.
Pentagon officials sought to reassure reporters during a briefing that the United States retains adequate resources.
“We have enough precision munitions for the mission ahead, both offensively and defensively,” said Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine, without providing specific numbers.
Caine added that as Iranian air defenses weaken in the coming days, U.S. forces may rely more on less sophisticated weapons, allowing aircraft to approach targets more closely.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio also said that the most powerful U.S. military strikes in the campaign have yet to come.
According to several officials familiar with Pentagon assessments, the U.S. military has already used hundreds of its most advanced weapons in the conflict, including Patriot and THAAD missile interceptors — among the world’s leading air defense systems — as well as Tomahawk cruise missiles aimed at Iranian leaders and ballistic missile sites.
