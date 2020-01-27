U.S. military confirms plane crash in Afghanistan, disputes claims it was brought down

The U.S. military said on Monday an E-11A aircraft crashed in Afghanistan's Ghazni province, but disputed claims that the Taliban had brought the military plane down.

Senior Afghan officials told Reuters the authorities had rushed local personnel to locate and identify the wreckage, in a mountainous area partly controlled by the Taliban.

"While the cause of crash is under investigation, there are no indications the crash was caused by enemy fire," a U.S. military spokesman, Colonel Sonny Leggett, said in a statement.

The military aircraft, built by Bombardier Inc, is used to provide communication capabilities in remote locations.