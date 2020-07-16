Jordan top court dissolves country's Muslim Brotherhood

Jordan's top court has dissolved the country's branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, a transnational Islamist movement, an official said Thursday, citing the group's failure to "rectify its legal status".
"The Court of Cassation yesterday (Wednesday) issued a final verdict ruling that the Muslim Brotherhood group is dissolved... for failing to rectify its legal status under Jordanian law," the official said, requesting anonymity.
The Muslim Brotherhood, founded in Egypt in 1928, is a pan-Islamic movement with both charitable and political arms.