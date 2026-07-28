‘God’s judgment will punish you’: death threat found after Israeli news station entrance smashed

The entrance to Channel 12’s newsroom in Tel Aviv was smashed for the second time in less than a month, and an explicit death threat was found at the scene.

“Until you apologize over the Sde Teiman affair , I am not stopping,” the letter said. “Next time, the brick will be aimed at one of your heads.”

Gallery Channel 12’s entrance in Tel Aviv ( Photo: Roi Castro )

“Even an apology without sincerity is acceptable,” it continued. “Treat this letter with the utmost seriousness. It would be a shame because, in the end, someone will die.”

The letter also included a list of senior security officials, political figures, legal officials, protest leaders and media organizations, alongside the words: “A traitor from within is more dangerous than an enemy from outside.”

Among those named were former Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, former IDF chief of staff Herzi Halevi, former Military Intelligence chief Aharon Haliva, Central Command chief Avi Bluth, protest leader Shikma Bressler and her husband, former prime ministers Ehud Barak and Aharon Barak, Yair Golan, the High Court of Justice, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, Haaretz and others.

“God’s judgment will punish you,” the letter said.

Channel 12 condemned the attack and warned that violence against its journalists was escalating.

“We are waking up to another morning, the second in less than a month, in which dangerous violence is running wild and smashing the entrance to our newsroom,” the network said. “This is a real alarm. The blood of Channel 12 journalists is not forfeit.”

The network called on the government and Communications Minister to stop what it described as inflammatory and unrestrained attacks against the free press, saying such rhetoric was contributing to serious acts of violence.

The letter

“Israel Police must act immediately to stop this dangerous violence before it escalates further,” Channel 12 said. “We will not be deterred by legislation, incitement or violence.”

Rival network Channel 13 expressed solidarity and condemned the incident.

“This is another disturbing crossing of a red line, but unfortunately it did not occur in a vacuum,” Channel 13 said. “Violence and hate slogans against journalists are a direct result of unrestrained attacks and incitement.”

It called on police to locate those responsible and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.

The incident follows a series of attacks against Israeli media outlets. Hate slogans were sprayed outside Channel 12’s offices during the past year, similar graffiti appeared at Channel 13’s entrance, and the front door of the Haaretz newspaper was recently smashed.