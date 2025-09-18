Italy ready to back EU sanctions against Israel and its ministers, FM says

Italy is open to considering European Union trade sanctions against Israel as long as they don't affect the civilian population, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Thursday.
Addressing the Italian Senate, Tajani also said Rome was in favor of sanctions against Israeli ministers who have "unacceptable" positions on Gaza and the West Bank. He said that measures should target those who incite or enable violence, including violent settlers, rather than broader trade that could worsen humanitarian conditions.
Tajani’s remarks come amid a growing push by EU officials for tougher action against Israel over the humanitarian situation in Gaza. Earlier this week, the European Commission proposed suspending parts of its free trade agreement with Israel — a move that would affect preferential tariff treatment for about €5.8 billion of Israeli exports.
Germany and other member states remain cautious, and no unanimous agreement has yet been reached. Tajani recalled that Italy, together with Germany, had already proposed restrictive measures targeting settlers involved in attacks on Palestinian communities.
He emphasized, however, that legitimate criticism of Israel’s actions "must never fuel a new antisemitism in Italy and Europe like that which led to the Holocaust."
Italy’s stance marks part of a broader reassessment among EU countries as public opinion shifts amid reports of civilian suffering and calls from humanitarian groups for the bloc to leverage its economic ties with Israel more forcefully.