Gantz to head to Washington amid Iran tensions

Defense Minister Benny Gantz will arrive at Washington on Thursday for a series of meetings with top American officials amid rising tensions with Iran.

During his visit — prompted by the renewed talks in Vienna over the 2015 nuclear deal — the Israeli defense chief will meet with both Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and his American counterpart Lloyd Austin.

Gantz is expected to warn the Americans about Iran’s ongoing nuclear program, as well as the possible consequences of Tehran reaching nuclear threshold.

The defense minister is also expected to ask Washington to promote a better agreement with Iran that will also take into account its aggressive regional entrenchment and ballistic missiles program.

Gantz will also stress the need to put pressure on Iran both before and after an agreement is reached, mainly regarding military, economic and political issues.

In contrast to other Israeli officials , Gantz stated he does not believe the current agreement is a disaster, but rather that a significant revision is necessary, in order to effectively put Iran’s nuclear program under additional scrutiny.

The defense Minister’s visit to Washington comes days after the chief of the Mossad intelligence agency, David Barnea, flew to the U.S. to deliver to American officials updated intelligence on Tehran's nuclear efforts.