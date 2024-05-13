850 גג

Memorial Day events to start at 11 a.m. with nationwide siren

Netanyahu to attend main state ceremony at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem; ministers to participate in ceremonies across country; IDF troops observe moment's silence in Gaza

Memorial Day events will continue on Monday, starting with a two-minute siren nationwide at 11 a.m. to honor fallen soldiers and terror victims in the wake of the October 7 Hamas massacre and amid the subsequent war in Gaza.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will attend the main state ceremony at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem at 11 a.m., followed by a tribute to terror victims at 1 p.m.
2 View gallery
טקס מעמד הקראת שמות חללי מערכות ישראל בהיכל הזיכרון הממלכתי לחללי מערכות ישראל בהר הרצלטקס מעמד הקראת שמות חללי מערכות ישראל בהיכל הזיכרון הממלכתי לחללי מערכות ישראל בהר הרצל
The Hall of Names at the Mount Herzl national cemetery
(Photo: Shalev Shalom)
Netanyahu is himself a bereaved brother, having lost his brother Yonatan, a former commander of the Sayeret Matkal special operations unit, in a daring raid to rescue Israeli hostages from terrorists who hijacked their plane to Entebbe, Uganda in 1976.
Despite some bereaved families asking politicians to refrain from attending, other ministers will participate in ceremonies across the country at 11 a.m.
Leaders from various political backgrounds have called for setting aside deep political rifts during Memorial Day events, aiming for a united commemoration before transitioning to Independence Day celebrations in the evening.
2 View gallery
טקסי ערב יום הזיכרון בתוך רצועת עזהטקסי ערב יום הזיכרון בתוך רצועת עזה
IDF soldiers in the Gaza Strip observe moment of silence in memory of the fallen
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
On Sunday evening, as Memorial Day events began, IDF soldiers across the Gaza Strip observed a moment of silence in memory of the fallen, including those who died in the war.<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
