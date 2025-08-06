North American donors transform lives in Israel as Jewish philanthropy hits $100M milestone

The Ne'eman Foundation, which helps Israeli nonprofits raise funds from U.S. donors, has crossed the $100 million mark in donations transferred to social initiatives and nonprofit projects across Israel.

Among the organizations the foundation assists are hospitals, educational institutions, organizations supporting children with special needs and community welfare nonprofits.

"Every dollar raised through us tells a story of genuine connection between hearts," said Chaim Katz, founder and CEO of the Ne'eman Foundation. "We witness daily the miracles that happen when generosity meets real need—life-saving medical equipment reaching hospitals, educational programs and community projects that strengthen Israeli society."

Katz, who made aliyah from Canada and has lived in Israel since 1987 with 30 years of experience in financial management and fundraising, established the foundation after recognizing the need for an efficient and transparent solution for transferring donations from North America.

"I understood there was a gap in the market—many Israeli nonprofits were unaware of existing solutions in the United States, and American donors struggled to find fast and cost-effective ways to transfer funds," he explains.

The Ne'eman Foundation operates as a registered American nonprofit (501c3) providing technical solutions for transferring donations from the U.S. to Israel while maintaining full compliance with American tax law and IRS requirements. The foundation assists nonprofits with low fees and rapid fund transfers, computerized systems for donation management and direct service in English and Hebrew for accessible and available support.

The major donors, Katz explains, are typically American Jews with ties to Israel, some of whom divide their time between the two countries. "They want to donate quickly and efficiently, but also know that their money reaches the right place in accordance with the law, and that large percentages won't be deducted from their donation amount for overhead costs," he says.

"We wanted to do something meaningful with our lives here," Katz added. "The goal is to wake up in the morning and say: let's do something good today. When a social initiative succeeds or when a community project changes lives—we know we were part of the path that led to that moment."