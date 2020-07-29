Jordan sets Nov. 10 as date for parliamentary elections

Jordan has set Nov. 10 as the date for parliamentary elections, hours after a royal decree to hold a countrywide poll, state media said Wednesday.
Jordan's parliament has legislative powers but its electoral law marginalizes the representation of political parties and most MPs rely on family and tribal allegiances. Constitutionally most powers rest with the king, who appoints governments and has the final say over new laws.
The election will be held at a time when the aid-dependent country is grappling with a severe economic contraction due to COVID-19 and comes amid heightened worries about any unilateral Israeli move to annex territory in the West Bank.